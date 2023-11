Colorado’s largest fashion event ‘Denver Fashion Week’ returns for the fall season! It kicks off this weekend and we have a special preview in-studio this morning. GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with the runway producer, Nikki Strickler, and local designer in this seasons show, Carter Cupp, who showcased his amazing fashion show looks that’ll hit the runway come November 11th-19th.

To learn more about the show and where you can get tickets, click here.