Today on Great Day Colorado we featured a young man who found his passion for tennis through a local organization that truly changed his life.

Badreddin Massaudi emigrated from Libya with his family for a better life and shortly after moving to Colorado, he found ‘Denver Tennis Park’.

It’s a youth development organization that uses tennis as an opportunity for physical and mental health, character building, academic achievement, and so much more.

Thanks to that organization, he was able to gain access to professional development, find his passion for tennis, and become a mentor to others. GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with Badreddin to learn more about his story, love for tennis, and what’s to come in the future.

To learn more, click here.