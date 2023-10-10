Let your imagination set the stage this morning!

GDC talked about the upcoming season for the nonprofit theater and literary organization ‘Stories on Stage’!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer talked with Artistic Director, Anthony Powell, to learn more about the nonprofits newest production to take the stage, “Message in a Bottle”.

‘Message in a Bottle’ premieres Friday, October 13th at ‘dairy arts center’ in boulder… and again on Sunday, October 15th at ‘Su Teatro’ in Denver.

Tickets cost 26-dollars, and you can get yours online by clicking here.

You can also see what other upcoming shows they have this season online, or give them a call at 303-494-0523.