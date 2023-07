You’ve likely noticed that ‘big top’ next to ball arena over the past few weeks, and inside that tent you’ll find foot-tapping music and crazy characters! It’s the touring show ‘Kooza, by Cirque Du Soleil.’ As the show hits our city stage, we had an amazing sneak peek from ‘Kooza, by Cirque Du Soleil,’ talented drummer, Eden Bahar!

The show will me in Denver now through August 13th at Ball Arena under the big top.

