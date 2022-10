Halloween is one week away, and there are so many fun festivities leading up to it all week long! This Wednesday, Union Station in Denver is transforming into ‘BOOnion Station,’ as it kicks of its ‘BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade’. It’s a free, family-friendly event filled with costume contests, face painting and so much more. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live at Union Station this morning giving us a sneak peek!

To learn more, click here.