Since the1970’s, the band ‘Ambrosia’ is now more alive and compelling than ever, exploring new musical territory and bringing an exceptional musical performance right here to Colorado!

GDC was excited to have the three original band members, Christopher North, ‘Burleigh Drummond’ and founding father ‘Joseph Puerta’ in studio today, along with Doug Jackson, a Colorado native, to talk about their upcoming show at the Bluebird Theater tomorrow.

You can watch ‘Ambrosia’ perform live at ‘The Bluebird Theater’ the concert is tomorrow night at 8pm, doors open at 7pm, and the show is for guests 16 and over.

Tickets cost $37-dollars and 50-cents and you can get yours online at by clicking here.