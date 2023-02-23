The 5th Annual ‘Petite Parade’ at the Dairy Block in Denver will kick-off this weekend! The Mardi Gras tradition was brought to the Mile High City from New Orleans about 5-years ago and continues to be an event community members look forward to each year.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to the Dairy Block this morning to learn more about the event from two well-known organizers.

The ‘Petite Parade’ event kicks off on February 26th from noon to 2pm at the Windsor Room at the Maven Hotel.

