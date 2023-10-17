How do you like your bloody mary?

Maybe with a little bacon? A cheese burger on top? sweet or spicy? Well, if you can dream it, you can drink it at the 2023 ‘Bloody Mary Festival’ that is taking over the streets of Denver this weekend!

This event brings together some of the best bloody marys in the Denver region from local bars, restaurants and even craft bottle mixes and GDC had the chance to interview last years winner, Christian Batizy, owner of ‘The Lobby’ restaurant to learn more about what it takes to win, and what’s in store for this years event.

The event kicks of this weekend on October 22nd at Reelworks Denver.

