It might still be summer but we’re getting ready to kick off the fall season on GDC with Greeley’s iconic ‘Potato Day.’ Get this, the first potato day kicked off in Greeley’s Lincoln park 129 years ago, and the tradition is continuing on this year on September 9th.

GDC spoke with President and Potato Day Chairman, Nathaniel Johnson, along with City of Greeley Museums Manager, Dr. Chris Bowles’ in-studio to learn more about what this years event has in store.

