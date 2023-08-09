It was a really special morning on GDC as the community comes together this weekend to honor and remember a truly remarkable young woman who’s life was taken too soon.

Isabella Joy Thallas was a free spirited 21-year-old that loved life and all those around her.

In June 2020, she fell victim to gun violence when she was shot and killed while walking her dog near Coors Field.

Now, her family, friends and the community are honoring her legacy through her love for fashion with ‘The Bella Joy Fashion Show Fundraiser‘ happening this Saturday.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer spoke with Isabella’s father, Josh Thallas, about the event, the incredible foundation, and how you can donate to the cause.

Again, ‘The Bella Joy Thallas Fashion Show Fundraiser’ in support of ‘The Isabella Joy Thallas Foundation’ is this Saturday, August 12th. The event is invite only and registration has been closed but if you’re wanting to support Isabella and her foundation you still can!

You can donate to her cause by clicking here.