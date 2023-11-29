One of our favorite events of the year returns this weekend!

It’s where whiskey lovers around the world line up and camp out to get their hands on a rare bottle of whiskey, right here in Colorado! We’re talking about Stranahan’s Snowflake Festival!

They’re releasing ‘Snowflake Batch #26′ this weekend and GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer got a special preview with head blender, Justin Aden,’ along with whiskey educator, Jason Levinson ahead of the big weekend full of fun and prized whiskey.

