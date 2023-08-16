This fall, a really specular event is returning to the Mile High City! The St. Jude Walk / Run Denver’ is happening on September 23rd.

This family-friendly 5k race helps raise funds and awareness for St. Jude children’s research hospital.

GDC spoke with Tara Moyer, the area executive director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Kenan Peterson, a local St. Jude patient family, and Aldo Buttiglione, and JB Ovalle with family trucks & vans to learn more about the event and its mission.

To learn more, click here.