Something really exciting and impactful is returning this fall! The ‘Susan G. Komen more than Pink Walk’ is Colorado’s largest walk to support breast cancer research and patient care services.

It’s happening on Sunday, October 8th and FOX31 and Channel 2 are proud media partners for this event.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer talked with executive director, Corrina Madrid, along with Carole Anne Kildron-Wittman, a breast cancer survivor, to learn more about the mission and donation goal of $800,000.

It is FREE to register online by clicking here. The event is on Sunday, October 8th and kicks off at Civic Center Park at 7:30am.