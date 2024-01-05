On the corner of Tejon and 33rd sits the LoHi neighborhoods newest hot spot full of vibrancy and vino! ‘Golden Hour Wine Bar & Social Club,’ just opened its doors and it’s the perfect place for a quick sipper between reservations or a lounge spot for a girls night out! With an atmosphere dressed with chic interiors combined with fabulous wine, mocktails, and small bites, it was at the top of Great Day Colorado’s list for a full feature.

GDC Host, Spencer Thomas, took to its location to chat with co-founder, Julie Dinsdale, and sommelier, Cameron Hogan, to learn more about the ‘golden’ experience wine-lovers can expect when walking through the door.

