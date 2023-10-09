It was a fun morning on Great Day Colorado!

Today we had billboard-charting pop singer & songwriter, Caley Rose, live in-studio ahead of her tour of in school assembles across our state! She’s dedicated her life to empowering women and students by creating “Music with a Message” to bring “confidence tools into schools,” through the power of music.

‘Music with a Message’ is empowering students in school assemblies!

Caley will be performing October 9th through the 16th in Denver, Boulder, and Eagle County.

You can book an assembly at your school by clicking here.

You can also use the code ‘Great Day Colorado’ for 50-percent off!

