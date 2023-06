A local Denver pop-up kitchen is going head-to-head with the pros in Food Network’s newest season of ‘The Great Food Truck Race.’ The locals behind ‘The Easy Vegan’ were live in-studio telling us about their mission, experience on the show, and the amazing food they serve up!

Make sure to catch all the episodes of ‘The Great Food Truck Race: David versus Goliath’.

it airs Sundays at 6 pm on Food Network.