We’re starting your morning off with a whole lot of magical fashion.

Fueled by a deep love for all things that shimmer and sparkle, one local designer is bringing flare to your wardrobe in a unique way. GDC caught up with designer of ‘Tinsel Dreams,’ Amanda Pfeiffer, to tell us more about her inspiration behind the brand, and how you can get a custom jacket yourself!

To learn more, click here.

To check out the ‘Tinsel Dream’ Etsy’ shop, click here.