It’s the true story of what would turn out to be Walt Disney’s final passion project: A Disney-themed ski resort on top of a Southern California Mountain. It sounds harmless but it actually became pretty controversial!

Two Denver-area authors Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer researched for years to bring this full story to life in their newly published book, “Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, The Environmentalists, and The Ski Resort That Never Was.’

GDC hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer had the opportunity to talk with them both and learn more about their collective journey to writing the book.

Pick up your copy of ‘Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, The Environmentalists, and The Ski Resort That Never Was,’ today!

Greg and Kathryn are doing a book talk and signing this Thursday, October 19th at 6:30 pm at the Boulder Book Store.

They have another event on November 18th at the Sam Gary Branch Library in Denver.

Tickets are just $5.00 and are good for five dollars off the book!

To learn more, click here.