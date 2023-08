Are you planning one last end-of-summer bash before the kids head back to school?

make it fun with some themed cupcakes!

Today, we had Lenny Rosenberg’ and Adaeze Nwanonyiri’ in studio, they’re a husband and wife duo, and owners of the iconic’ Bea’s Bakery’ in Tarzana, California.

Get this, ‘Bea’s Bakery’ is the last full-service, homemade, Jewish-style bakery in Los Angeles, and has been running for 54 years!

To learn more about them, click here.