How does a five course menu paired with horse solider whiskey and bourbon sound? you can get that and so much more at the ‘Horse Solider Whiskey & War Stories Dinner’ happening at ‘The Rouge Wine and Bourbon Bistro ‘ next week. GDC had the chance to chat with culinary director, Chris Collins ahead of the event to learn more about it.

Again, the ‘Horse Solider Whiskey & War Stories Dinner’ is happening on Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:30pm.

It’s at the Rouge Wine and Bourbon Bistro’ in Greenwood Village.

You’ll have a 5 course menu paired with horse solider whiskey and bourbon, along with war stories from sergeant first class William Summers.

Tickets cost 110-dollars and you can learn more online by clicking here.