The holidays are here and all month long we’ve been taking you around town to different Christmas ‘pop-up bar experiences.’

Today, GDC featured ‘The Naughty List Pop-up Bar,’ a one-of-kind, locally ran pop up with a laid-back and fun Christmas ambiance! GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the Highlands hot spot herself to see what this festive space has to offer!

To learn more, click here.