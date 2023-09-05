Today we kicked off our Great Day Colorado with an awesome local story! A Fort Collins man is representing the U.S. on the world tennis stage.

The ‘International Tennis Federation Masters 55 and 60 World Team Championship’ in Portugal just wrapped up, and Steven Schultz was there competing!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the opportunity to chat with Schultz after the match to learn more about what it was like representing USA and beyond.

Huge congratulations, Steven!

If you’d like to get involved in the sport of tennis locally, click here.