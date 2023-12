The holiday season is always one filled with festive fun that the whole community can enjoy!

Olde Town Arvada is filled with holiday activities and local shopping opportunities that you don’t want to miss out on. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi laced up her skates, grabbed a hot coco and featured all there is to do during the holidays in Old Town Arvada.

From skating to pop-up’s, and even a visit from Santa on December 23rd, click here to see a list of events.