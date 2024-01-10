If you’re looking for a little inspiration to start your day, we’re excited to tell you about a story that highlights a local chef who is climbing the ranks with a new achievement.

Peruvian fusion cuisine is Carolina Zubiate’s forte, and has been since she was a young girl. A few months ago she was tasked with the challenge of competing against some of the best in the 2023 Hispanic Restaurant Association’s three-day cooking competition and GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to interview her about the star-studded outcome.