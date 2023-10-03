It was a music-filled morning on Great Day Colorado!

Rising country newcomer ‘Ryan Larkins’ has penned songs for some of the best known country artists like ‘Tim McGraw’ and ‘Dolly Parton,’ and now, he’s releasing his own E-P called “Meet Ryan Larkin,” out next Friday! GDC hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with the Nashville native in studio this morning to learn more about his background in music, and he performed his song “Man That Holds a Beer” LIVE on-air.

To learn more, click here.