All this rain has been good for our gardens! Did you know, Colorado is home to the largest independent network of food-producing community gardens in the country? It’s all thanks to ‘Denver Urban Gardens.’

‘DUG,’ focuses on reducing barriers to fresh, healthy, and organic food by providing access to space and resources for anyone wishing to grow their own produce. Annually, they serve more than 40-thousand people!

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi caught up with the CEO and one local family to see firsthand how it all works.

