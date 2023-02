You might recognize Billy Billingham from the hit FOX show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”. Billy is TV’s most experienced, highest ranking, and most decorated SAS leader and instructor.

Billy also unveiled a new military inspired luxury travel essential line that powers positive change in Haiti. He teamed up with Deux Mains for this 10-piece set.

GDC’s Chris Tomer sat down with Billy virtually and talked about the show and new travel line.