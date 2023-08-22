There’s only one weekend left to catch ‘Shakespeare in the Wild’!

This free, family-friendly outdoor performance premiered last year with ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and is back this year by popular demand with ‘as you like it’.

GDC talked with actor Shannon Altner and founder and actor Leigh Miller to learn more about what the performance is all about.

You can catch ‘As You Like It’ this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30. It takes place at ‘Dekoevend Park at Goodson Rec Center’ and its free!

