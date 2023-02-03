Marissa Martinez, a student at Monte Vista High School, is making big strides in the science world and putting Colorado on the map!

This Southern Colorado teen was named a ‘top 40 finalist‘ from people around the world, to compete in one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors. The competition celebrates and rewards young scientists focused on a wide range of scientific topics from the space race to climate change. Marissa’s project title is: ‘A Habitat Assessment Protocol To Determine Suitability for Southwestern Willow Flycatcher Occupancy in the Northern Rio Grande Watershed.’

She is getting ready to embark on a week-long competition next month where she’ll undergo a rigorous judging process and compete for more than a million dollars in awards. Martinez joined Great Day Colorado Hosts, Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer to talk about her passion and bright future ahead.