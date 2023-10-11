Today we’re excited to tell you about a local non-profit making big moves in our community!

‘Girls on the Run’ offers fun, evidence-based programs that inspire girl empowerment by building confidence, kindness and decision making skills.

GDC caught up with three special people from ‘Girls on the Run of the Rockies,’ including Development Director, Lauren Pietrek, as well as 9-year-old Eva and Kamea, two participants within Girls on the Run of the Rockies, to celebrate ‘International Day of the Girl’ and learn more about their experience.

Learn more about ‘Girls on the Run of the Rockies’ upcoming 5k events across Colorado by clicking here.

Their fall season is wrapping up soon but they are currently accepting new site application for their spring 2024 season.

To learn more about them online, click here or call 720-879-2354.