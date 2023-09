Calling all country music fans singer Easton Corbin is making his way to Denver soon!

He’ll be taking the stage next Friday, September 22nd, but today, we have a special preview with the star himself!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to chat with him about his music, tour and his love for Denver, and I even got to hear a little from his latest single.



