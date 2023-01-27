On this weeks Furry Friend Friday, meet Yoshi, the 1 year old male dog who is up for adoption! He’s the sweetest dog found on the streets of Houston, Texas, and is in need of a forever home!

Foothills Animal Shelter is offering vaccinations and microchipping! If your dog or cat needs a vaccination, they’ve got weekly vaccine clinics every Friday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm .

Vaccinations for dogs and cats are just $20 and microchips are $35.

Visit the shelter in golden, give them a call at 303-278-7575, or click here.

You can visit this pet at Foothills Animal Shelter, and you can also check out all their barn animals that are up for adoption too.

