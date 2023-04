Every first Friday of the month GDC teams up with our friends at Foothills Animal Shelter to feature an adoptable pet looking for its forever home! Today, we met the sweetest 2-year-old Doberman mix named Tiny. Watch as Tiny climbs onto Host, Spencer Thomas’ lap and hugs her the entire segment, a true lover looking for a new home! If you would like to adopt Tiny, get in contact with Foothills Animal Shelter ASAP.

Call 303-278-7575 or click here.