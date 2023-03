Foothills Animal Shelter stopped by GDC with Kane! He’s an adoptable one and a half year old dog that is looking for his forever home!

Foothills Animal Shelter is also putting on it’s annual ‘Squeakeasy’ event with live music, food trucks, whiskey tastings and adoptable pets! It’ll take place on March 15th at Foothills Animal Shelter!

For more information give them a call at 303-278-7575.