One of Colorado’s favorite annual events returns next weekend! For 20 years “Frozen Dead Guy Days” was held in Nederland, but now they’re moving to Estes Park.

The festival is packed with live music, coffin races, a polar plunge, fashion show, food and much more. It’s being held at the Estes Park Events Complex and the Stanley Hotel.

Claire Molle, Communications Coordinator for Visit Estes Park, stopped by GDC and chatted with Cheryl Hwang and Chris Tomer.