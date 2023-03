Next weekend you’ll want to head to Estes Park because the famed ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ event in kicking into full gear at its new location full of fun!

The event will have tons of entertainment, including a performance by a Denver based band, ‘A-Mac & The Height’! GDC got the chance to chat with Event Manager, Rob Quinn, and Lead Vocalist, Alex Mackenzie, to learn more about what the event has in store this year!

To learn more, click here.