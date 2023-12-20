Colorado is full of amazing and also dangerous backcountry terrain for skiers and snowboarders. One popular backcountry spot is Berthoud Pass. Colorado leads the lower 48 in avalanche deaths each year, so the importance of avalanche education and awareness can’t be overstated. That’s where Friends of Berthoud Pass (FOBP) plays a critical role.

FOBP is committed to preserving the legacy of public recreation at Berthoud Pass by promoting safety education, backcountry access and environmental stewardship. They are entirely funded by donations and staffed by volunteers.

On February 12th, FOBP is holding a 20th anniversary raffle! Find tickets on their website.

Brian Pollock, Director of Education with FOBP, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.