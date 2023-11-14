‘Honey bees working for wellness’ is the name of the game for one local business who is on a mission to restore healthy and sustainable bee populations in a cool way!

‘Free Range Beehives‘ is devoted to improving Colorado’s ecosystem, educating corporations in our community about their impact and how they can lend a helping hand in saving bees across the Front Range.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the opportunity to visit the Denver Urban Gardens, step into a bee-keeping suit, and chat with the two natives who started it all!