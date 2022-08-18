I’m sure all of us get mail every day that has our personal information on it, names, addresses, sometimes even banking and credit card information and you definitely do not want that information to get into the wrong hands. That’s why Channel 2 and FOX31 are teaming up with the metro Denver crime stoppers to offer a free shredding event!

Shred-A-Thon is happening this Saturday, August 20th from 8 am to noon at two locations; Northglenn Marketplace and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Each car will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Please only bring paper, no magazines, binders, trash, batteries or cell phones.

Important to note, shredding is free, but donations to Crime Stoppers are encouraged.

To learn more about the event and the work that Crime Stoppers does, click here.

