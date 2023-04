There will be tons of Easter egg hunts happening this weekend, but the most unique one is likely this! 20,000 eggs up for grabs, there will be farm animals, food and drink, and even the Easter bunny will be hopping over to ‘Four Mile Historic Park’ in Denver for its annual family egg hunt on Saturday.

GDC talked with Morgan Gengenbach with Four Mile Historic Park to learn more about the amazing event.

To learn more or grab tickets, click here.