Foster Fete is a local nonprofit making birthdays bright for foster kids. Birthdays in foster care can often be forgotten and or not even celebrated due to a lack of time and resources.

If you’re interested in donating, sponsoring, or even helping buy a kid a gift, please head over to their website to learn more.

Renee Scheider, Founder of Foster Fete, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.