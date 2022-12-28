Today on Great Day Colorado, we’re sharing the incredible story of a local Denver man going to amazing heights for a good cause.
Mike Barker is a retired navy seal and professional skydiver, will soon be part of a small elite group of former military men, on a mission to raise money to fund scholarships for Gold Star Families! He will soon be participating in what is deemed the ‘Triple 7,’ a record-breaking, adrenaline-fueled adventure following a group of former special operations soldiers on a 7-day journey across 7 continents.
This is all to raise 1,400 life-changing scholarships in support of the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.
To learn more, click here.
