Foothills Animal Shelter has an adorable male puppy named Sokka up for adoption!
If you’re interested in adopting give them a call at 303-278-7575. They also offer weekly vaccine clinics every Friday from 3pm-4:30pm.
Susan Sedgeley stopped by GDC!
by: Chris Tomer
Posted:
Updated:
Foothills Animal Shelter has an adorable male puppy named Sokka up for adoption!
If you’re interested in adopting give them a call at 303-278-7575. They also offer weekly vaccine clinics every Friday from 3pm-4:30pm.
Susan Sedgeley stopped by GDC!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now