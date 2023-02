Foothills Animal Shelter stopped by GDC with Remy! He’s an adoptable dog (American Pitbull) one and half years old. They suggest that Remy finds a home with no other pets. Remy is also the longest staying dog currently at Foothills. Remy is also pre-paid so there’s no adoption fee!

Foothills Animal Shelter is also putting on “Barks, Bourbon, and Brews” on February 25 at Belmar.

For more information give them a call at 303-278-7575.