Denver is known for it’s large craft beer and distilling scene, and The Mile High City, has dozens of them here, but did you know a majority of them are run by men?

Well, there’s one local distillery ‘The Block Distilling Co.’ in Rino, that’s aiming to change that narrative! It’s a female led distillery that’s doing something extra special in honor of women’s history month and GDC’s Angelica Lombardi had the chance to go there and learn all about it.

To learn more, click here.