Joe Baker has been teaching his young sons to climb mountains. His 8-year-old Sam Adventure has the chance to break a world record if he successfully climbs El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. If he makes it to the top, he’d be the youngest climber to do so. But for the Bakers, it’s not about breaking records, it’s about teaching their boys to set a goal, face their fears and overcome challenges.

