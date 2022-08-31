Escape the hustle and bustle of city life, and relax and unwind at Treehouse Magic. It’s a property in Elizabeth, Colorado that’s built around an 80-foot pine tree. Owners and operators Marni and Frank spoke with GDC’s Jenna Middaugh about their passion behind the treehouse. You can rent it for yourself on Airbnb, Vrbo, and Hipcamp.

