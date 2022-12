Are you looking for local holiday activities the whole family will enjoy? Look no further than ‘Luminova Holidays’ at Elitch Gardens! You can wind your way through an illuminated holiday display with 4 million lights, experience a 65-foot Christmas tree, and so much more. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi got to experience the festive event herself all morning long, getting an inside look at all the holiday fun.

To learn more, click here.