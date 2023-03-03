This morning we started our show off on a more somber note.

In early February a life shattering earthquake hit Turkey and Northern Syria killing thousands and leaving thousands homeless.

When tragedy like this strikes there are no expectations on how to move forward, but in light of dark events we sometimes find astonishing acts of unity, togetherness, and hope.

one example sits right here in our neighborhood

A Denver business owner, Ergun Tercan of Ergun Tercan European Salon, lost some of his own that day in turkey. No, he is going the extra mile to lend a helping hand to those affected across the world.

Tercan plans to match each donation dollar for dollar and send all funds to AHBAP Disaster Relief Organization. If you would like to donate, click here.