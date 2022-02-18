LGBTQ+ people are impacted by mental health and substance use disparities at a rate of over 2.5 times their straight counterparts. The economic impact is huge but the toll of individuals and families is devastating. That is shy the CEO of “Envision You” joined us on the show to raise awareness about this issue. Envision You is hosting a Spring brunch event on April 3rd. Tickets are $40 per person. Get your tickets online at Envision-you.org/Events.
